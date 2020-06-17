TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The two mountain guides who found hiker Yang Hsin-cheng (楊欣正) after he went missing for 10 days during a hike in Pingtung County on June 6 have received a reward of NT$2 million (US$67,000) offered by the Pingtung County Councilor Cheng Ching-yuan (鄭清原), a close friend of Yang.

After Yang went missing, local fire departments, the military, and private rescue teams dispatched more than 100 people to search for him, CNA reported. To encourage the public to help, Cheng offered a reward, saying that it would be given to anyone who found his friend, dead or alive.

The two guides, Hsiao Tien-yi (蕭添益) and Hung Hua-chun (洪華駿), who hail from Taipei and Taichung, rappelled down a cliff on Tuesday (June 16) and found Yang, for which his family and friends will be forever grateful.

Yang was sent to a hospital on Tuesday for treatment. He was diagnosed with a non-life-threatening laceration to his forehead and compression fractures in the lumbar vertebrae and thoracic vertebrae. He underwent operations Wednesday.

Cheng paid NT$2 million to Hsiao and Hung, with each man receiving half.

The two said that they will use the money to purchase new mountaineering equipment, including ropes, tents, clothes, and cooking utensils.