TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese J-10 fighter jet and a Shaanxi Y-8 military transport plane had to be chased out of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) in the fourth incident of its kind in two weeks, the Air Force said Wednesday (June 17).

Only the previous day, another J-10 also crossed into Taiwan's airspace, with each incursion occurring off the island's southwest coast, not so far from Kaohsiung City, CNA reported.

Around noon Wednesday, a J-10 and a Shaanxi Y-8 entered the same area but were intercepted by a Taiwanese Air Force patrol broadcasting a warning that they should leave immediately, which they did, a military news release said.

The previous incidents during the past two weeks involved a Su-30 fighter jet on June 9, a Y-8 on June 12, and the J-10 on June 16, per official statements from the Ministry of National Defense.

During the same period, United States Air Force jets also passed near Taiwan, most often over the Bashi Channel separating the country from the Philippines.