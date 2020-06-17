HTC unveils Taiwan's first 5G smartphone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — HTC Corporation announced two new smartphone models on Wednesday (June 17), including Taiwan's first 5G cellphone, which will begin shipping in August.

As Taiwan is entering the 5G era, brands such as Samsung, LG, and Sony have hit the Taiwan 5G smartphone market with mobile devices priced at more than NT$30,000 (US$1,000). In a push to remain competitive in this domain, HTC will be offering the HTC U20 5G — Taiwan's first 5G smartphone — and the HTC Desire 20 pro, which does not support 5G, CNA reported.

The new HTC 5G smartphone is priced at NT$18,990 (US$633) and targets the mid-to-high range segment of the local market, while the mid-range Desire 20 pro is priced at NT$8,990.

"The 6.8-inch U20 5G is powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor and equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with 8GB of RAM. It has 256GB of storage, which is expandable," per CNA.

The 6.5-inch Desire 20 pro is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Both HTC's new 5G and mid-range smartphones are equipped with five cameras.

Darren Chen (陳柏諭), head of HTC Taiwan, said that the company will team up with telecom providers to launch value-added services, such as VR and other content, to satisfy consumers' needs.