  1. Home
  2. Business

No plans for layoffs at Hilton Hotels in Taiwan

Taiwan counts 2 Hilton Hotels managed by different local companies

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/17 19:24
(Facebook, DoubleTree by Hilton Taipei Zhongshan photo)

(Facebook, DoubleTree by Hilton Taipei Zhongshan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Plans by Hilton Hotels to lay off 2,100 employees or 22 percent of its corporate staff worldwide due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will not affect its two properties in Taiwan, reports said Wednesday (June 17).

The hotel chain described the pandemic as a global crisis of a scale never seen before in its 101-year history, leading to furloughs of staff and pay cuts for executives, which were announced in March.

The two Hilton Hotels in Taiwan said none of the layoffs announced this week would occur at their properties. The Hilton Taipei Sinban in New Taipei City's Banqiao District is managed by the Hung Kuo Group, while the DoubleTree by Hilton Taipei Zhongshan in Taipei City's Zhongshan District falls under the Jiu Yu Property Group.

The hotels said most of the layoffs would occur at headquarters, not at hotels overseas, according to a CNA report.
Hilton
Hilton Hotels
pandemic
COVID-19
coronavirus
layoffs

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Futures Exchange welcomes new chief
Taiwan Futures Exchange welcomes new chief
2020/06/17 11:50
Chinese capital closes all schools, cancels hundreds of flights
Chinese capital closes all schools, cancels hundreds of flights
2020/06/17 10:56
Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
2020/06/17 08:14
Taoyuan Metro offers half-price tickets to boost tourism in N. Taiwan
Taoyuan Metro offers half-price tickets to boost tourism in N. Taiwan
2020/06/16 20:58
Taiwan's new COVID-19 patients lie about wearing hazmat suits: CECC
Taiwan's new COVID-19 patients lie about wearing hazmat suits: CECC
2020/06/16 16:25