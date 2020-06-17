TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Plans by Hilton Hotels to lay off 2,100 employees or 22 percent of its corporate staff worldwide due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will not affect its two properties in Taiwan, reports said Wednesday (June 17).

The hotel chain described the pandemic as a global crisis of a scale never seen before in its 101-year history, leading to furloughs of staff and pay cuts for executives, which were announced in March.

The two Hilton Hotels in Taiwan said none of the layoffs announced this week would occur at their properties. The Hilton Taipei Sinban in New Taipei City's Banqiao District is managed by the Hung Kuo Group, while the DoubleTree by Hilton Taipei Zhongshan in Taipei City's Zhongshan District falls under the Jiu Yu Property Group.

The hotels said most of the layoffs would occur at headquarters, not at hotels overseas, according to a CNA report.