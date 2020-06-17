TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To prevent unreasonable rent hikes and associated fees, Taiwan's authorities have drafted a law to protect monthly and daily tenants during their lease term, and the law is expected to take effect soon after having been announced on July 15.

The new law will also protect landlords by enabling them to make claims over malicious damage caused by tenants, said Taiwan's Department of Consumer Protection on Wednesday (June 17). Tenants need to get approval from landlords before renovating, and they have to pay for any damage resulting from it.

There have been complaints this year of some landlords demanding rent increases, impacting those tenants who are feeling an economic strain amidst the backdrop of the pandemic.

To address the problem, the law stipulates that landlords should not increase the rent during the lease term, but they can extract rent owed, compensation for property damage, and cleaning fees for messy move-outs from the security deposit.

Tenants who fall sick or need to stay in a nursing facility are granted the option to terminate their lease at any time.

As for the electric bill, landlords are allowed to raise the cost amid the higher summer rate charged by Taiwan Power Company. However, in order to avoid price-gouging, that formula should not exceed the cap set by the company, which is NT$6.41/kWh.

For daily rentals, landlords should not increase the rent during the lease term either. The law also requires a minimum stay of 30 days for daily rental tenants.

A similar draft law was made in 2019 after a notorious landlady, Chang Shu-ching (張淑晶), duped tenants with false contracts and misleading advertisements. Chang filed predatory lawsuits against the victims when they decided to pull out of her leases and request security deposits be returned.