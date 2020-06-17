  1. Home
  2. Politics

Fortinet products pose security threat over Chinese links: Taiwanese lawmaker

Based in US, management of Fortinet allegedly entwined with CCP figures

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/17 17:52
Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) flags Fortinet's products  

Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) flags Fortinet's products   (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese lawmaker sounded the alarm about the nation's acquisition of products made by Fortinet, a cybersecurity company allegedly linked to China.

Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday (June 17) warned that the government's IT equipment supplier, Fortinet, is a source of national security concern. The multinational, which is headquartered in California, has a board comprised of many Chinese members, according to Lin.

Founder Ken Xie (謝青) is a Chinese-born American who, according to Lin, is "on good terms" with the Chinese Communist Party. Indeed, his links are intimate enough that he was even featured on a set of commemorative stamps marking the 65th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Newtalk quoted Lin as saying.

Last year, Fortinet agreed to pay US$545,000 to settle allegations over its violation of the False Claims Act. The security company acknowledged an episode of an employee tampering with product origin labels, which resulted in Chinese technology being sold to the U.S. military as American-made equipment.

This same illegal practice could also occur in the company's dealings with the Taiwanese government, which warrants heightened scrutiny. Government agencies, including the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and the National Security Bureau have procured products from Fortinet worth a combined NT$500 million (US$16.9 million) over the past five years, Lin pointed out.

The government needs to be more vigilant about the security risks involved in such procurements, he urged, adding that a Cabinet-conducted survey suggested at least 38 central and 108 local government units are still using ICT equipment made by Chinese companies, per CNA.
Fortinet
security
national security
cybersecurity

RELATED ARTICLES

US secretary of state denounces HSBC for backing Hong Kong security law
US secretary of state denounces HSBC for backing Hong Kong security law
2020/06/10 10:52
Hong Kong leader says all should learn from year of protest
Hong Kong leader says all should learn from year of protest
2020/06/09 20:00
Singapore banks see influx of Hong Kong capital
Singapore banks see influx of Hong Kong capital
2020/06/06 15:24
Taiwan holds Tiananmen vigil as China silences Hong Kong
Taiwan holds Tiananmen vigil as China silences Hong Kong
2020/06/05 19:32
Business expert predicts great future for Taiwan's cybersecurity sector
Business expert predicts great future for Taiwan's cybersecurity sector
2020/06/05 19:10