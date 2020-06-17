TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese lawmaker sounded the alarm about the nation's acquisition of products made by Fortinet, a cybersecurity company allegedly linked to China.

Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday (June 17) warned that the government's IT equipment supplier, Fortinet, is a source of national security concern. The multinational, which is headquartered in California, has a board comprised of many Chinese members, according to Lin.

Founder Ken Xie (謝青) is a Chinese-born American who, according to Lin, is "on good terms" with the Chinese Communist Party. Indeed, his links are intimate enough that he was even featured on a set of commemorative stamps marking the 65th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Newtalk quoted Lin as saying.

Last year, Fortinet agreed to pay US$545,000 to settle allegations over its violation of the False Claims Act. The security company acknowledged an episode of an employee tampering with product origin labels, which resulted in Chinese technology being sold to the U.S. military as American-made equipment.

This same illegal practice could also occur in the company's dealings with the Taiwanese government, which warrants heightened scrutiny. Government agencies, including the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and the National Security Bureau have procured products from Fortinet worth a combined NT$500 million (US$16.9 million) over the past five years, Lin pointed out.

The government needs to be more vigilant about the security risks involved in such procurements, he urged, adding that a Cabinet-conducted survey suggested at least 38 central and 108 local government units are still using ICT equipment made by Chinese companies, per CNA.