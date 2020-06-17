  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: India's Rama takes on China's dragon

India's Rama poised to slay China's dragon over Ladakh border dispute

  375
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/17 18:13
Rama fighting dragon. (Lihkg.com user Somethink.More)

Rama fighting dragon. (Lihkg.com user Somethink.More)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As news broke that a vicious melee had broken out between Indian and Chinese troops along the Sino-Indian border in the Ladakh area on Tuesday (June 16), an illustration showing a Hindu god battling a Chinese dragon surfaced on social media.

On Tuesday, a fierce brawl broke out between Indian and Chinese troops on a disputed stretch of border in the Ladakh region, with the Indian side suffering 20 dead and the PLA allegedly reporting 43 dead and wounded. As nationalism on both sides of the border reached a fever pitch that day, an illustration showing Rama, the seventh avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, drawing a bow and preparing to shoot a huge arrow into a Chinese dragon beside the words "We Conquer. We kill." was posted on the Hong Kong social media site LIHKG.

Hong Kong Twitter user HoSaiLei soon shared it and wrote "An Indian friend has already finished this exquisite Sino-Indian war poster." Within 21 hours, the post had gained 861 likes, 300 retweets, and 34 comments.

Many Indian netizens thanked HoSaiLei for sharing the image, and he responded to one user by saying, "Likewise!! Please know this, we support you!" Below the image, some Hongkongers jokingly posted screenshots of the character Dhalsim from the video game "Street Fighter" defeating the Chinese character Chun-Li.


Dhalsim threatening to destroy Chun-li. (Twitter, Street Fighter screenshot)


Rama fighting dragon. (Lihkg.com user Somethink.More)
India-China relations
border dispute
Sino-Indian relations

RELATED ARTICLES

PLA suffers '43 casualties' in border clash with India: Report
PLA suffers '43 casualties' in border clash with India: Report
2020/06/17 11:23
Soldiers killed in China-India violent border conflict as tension rises
Soldiers killed in China-India violent border conflict as tension rises
2020/06/16 17:57
Indian engineer calls for boycott of Chinese-made goods to halt its expansionism
Indian engineer calls for boycott of Chinese-made goods to halt its expansionism
2020/06/08 15:44
Xi Jinping issues subtle warning to India
Xi Jinping issues subtle warning to India
2020/05/28 15:36
Indian, Chinese troops clash in cross-border fistfight
Indian, Chinese troops clash in cross-border fistfight
2020/05/11 13:26