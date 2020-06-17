Watermelon-balancing activity to be featured at Dragon Boat Festival celebration. (Taiwan Presidential Office photo) Watermelon-balancing activity to be featured at Dragon Boat Festival celebration. (Taiwan Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese Presidential Office will launch a three-day event June 25-27 to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, featuring watermelon-balancing, traditional theatrical and musical performances, as well as more than 100 agricultural vendors.

As the four-day Dragon Boat Festival approaches, the Taiwanese government has organized a cultural celebration to boost the nation's economy as well as the local entertainment and art industries. It will also be Taiwan's first major outdoor gathering event since the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) eased coronavirus-related restrictions on June 7.

During a press conference Wednesday morning (June 17), the newly appointed Presidential Office spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka announced details of the celebration along with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), Deputy Ministry of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌), and Agriculture Council Chief Secretary Fan Mei-Ling (范美玲).

In her opening speech, Kolas pointed out that the celebratory event would encourage the public's support for the farming community and performing artists. She added that traditional art forms, such as Taiwanese opera (歌仔戲) and puppetry (布袋戲), will be presented by some of Taiwan's finest theater groups.

A watermelon-balancing activity is also scheduled to take place on the first day of the three-day event, said Kolas. She explained that the summer fruits represent good fortune and that 1,000 volunteers will attempt to balancing 999 watermelons in a creative spin on the traditional egg-balancing practice, according to UDN.

Kolas revealed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) would also attend the event to express gratitude to all Taiwanese for contributing to the nation's pandemic prevention success. She urged citizens across the island to join the occasion, but reminded that all participants should respect social distancing guidelines during their visit, reported CNA.



Taiwan Presidential Office announces three-day event to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival. (CNA photo)