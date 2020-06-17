TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (June 17) announced that despite the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore, its citizens will also be eligible for Taiwan's special seven-day quarantine policy for medium-risk countries starting June 22.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) included Singapore in a list of medium-risk countries from which business travelers can apply for a shortened seven-day quarantine. Chen said that although Singapore has 40,969 confirmed coronavirus cases, "over 90 percent" are migrant workers who live separately from the rest of the population in dormitories; therefore, "there is relatively less impact on the community."

Chen said that there are four major conditions that a would-be visitor must meet before they can enjoy the country's new shortened quarantine period for business people. Chen said that starting June 22, business travelers can visit Taiwan and only undergo a five- or seven-day quarantine, if they meet the following four conditions:

The CECC declares that the person can enter Taiwan. The length of stay is less than 3 months. Businesspersons who enter the country for short-term business-related activities (Inspecting goods, after-sales service, technical guidance and training, and signing of contracts). The starting point is a country/region that has been deemed low- to medium-risk in terms of coronavirus infections and the visitor has no travel history to other countries/regions over the 14 days before boarding the flight to Taiwan.

The CECC said that those who meet the above four requirements should prepare relevant supporting documents, schedules, and epidemic prevention plans provided by their company. Business travelers also must take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 within three days before departure and be prepared to present the certified negative results upon arrival.

The center explained that travelers who arrive from low-risk countries and have stayed for five days in a quarantine hotel can contact local health authorities to apply for a COVID-19 test at their own expense. Those from medium-risk countries can do the same after spending seven days in quarantine.

If their coronavirus test results are negative, business travelers can apply with local health authorities for permission to end their quarantine and begin 21 days of self-health management. During this 21-day period, travelers are still expected to monitor their body temperature daily and respond to text messages requesting an update on their health status.

Countries that are considered to be low-risk for coronavirus infections can reduce the quarantine length to five days. These include New Zealand, Australia, Macau, Palau, Fiji, Brunei, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, Mongolia, and Bhutan.

In addition to Singapore, other countries that the CEEC considers medium-risk and eligible to reduce the quarantine length to seven days include South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia.