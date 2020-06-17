  1. Home
Taiwan mulls loosening rules to attract foreign talent

Measure aims to boost country’s competitive edge, counter brain drain

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/17 15:59
(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is expected to relax regulations to lure foreign talent post-coronavirus as the country rides a wave of heightened international prestige from its handling of the pandemic.

In question is the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals (外國專業人才延攬及僱用法), which will see the criteria for foreign nationals being able to work and stay in Taiwan loosened, said Kao Shien-quey (高仙桂), deputy minister of the National Development Council (NDC).

According to Kao, foreigners planning to engage in professional work in Taiwan will no longer be required to have two years of working experience after graduating from college. This exacting criterion has prevented many recent graduates of promise from pursuing a career in the island country, wrote UDN.

In addition, the requirements for foreign teachers at primary and secondary schools will be relaxed to allow for educators specializing in various disciplines. Currently, English teachers are virtually the only kind permitted, which hampers the country's endeavor to create a thoroughly bilingual environment, said Kao.

Meanwhile, the government is seeking to make it easier for foreigners to acquire permanent residency in Taiwan. At present, the law stipulates that "foreign professionals" and "foreign special professionals" must stay in Taiwan for five consecutive years, and have spent 183 days in the country each year, to be eligible to apply for permanent residency, wrote Liberty Times.
foreign talent
foreign professional
alien
bilingual

