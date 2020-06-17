Emirates will operate Taipei-Dubai flights every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Emirates will operate Taipei-Dubai flights every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Emirates Airline has resumed flights between Dubai and Taipei after three months of suspension and will operate the round-trip route three times a week starting Wednesday (June 17).

Following the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government's decision to ease transit restrictions from June 15, the Dubai-based carrier announced that flights from Dubai to 16 cities, including Taipei, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, New York, Seoul, and Hong Kong would return to limited operation.

Emirates said that it would offer passenger flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Dubai on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays on a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline had previously suspended flights between the two destinations on March 16 as part of the UAE government's pandemic prevention measures.

According to UDN, the first resumed flight is expected to arrive in Taiwan at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, carrying approximately 80 passengers. Meanwhile, a Dubai-bound flight is scheduled to take off two hours later at 11:35 p.m.

On April 18, the international carrier arranged a special flight to bring back 60 Taiwanese who were stuck in UAE due to the global pandemic. However, Wednesday's flights would be Emirates' first restored regular connections to Taiwan since the Middle Eastern nation's border relaxation, reported Liberty Times.