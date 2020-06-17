TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (June 17) announced the conditions under which business travelers can visit the country under its special 5-day quarantine policy, including the names of the countries which are considered low- and medium-risk.

As Taiwan extends its streak of zero local Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases to 66 days, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the four major conditions that a would-be visitor must meet before they can enjoy the country's new shortened quarantine period for business people. Chen said that starting June 22, business travelers can visit Taiwan and only undergo a five-day quarantine, if they meet the following four conditions:

The CECC declares that the person can enter Taiwan. The length of stay is less than 3 months. Businesspersons who enter the country for short-term business-related activities (Inspecting goods, after-sales service, technical guidance and training, and signing of contracts). The starting point is a country/region that has been deemed low- to medium-risk in terms of coronavirus infections and the visitor has no travel history to other countries/regions over the 14 days before boarding the flight to Taiwan.

The CECC said that those who meet the above four requirements should prepare relevant supporting documents, schedules, and epidemic prevention plans provided by their company. Business travelers also must take a Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 within three days before departure and be prepared to present the certified negative results upon arrival.

The center explained that travelers who arrive from low-risk countries and have stayed for five days in a quarantine hotel, can contact local health authorities to apply for a COVID-19 test at their own expense. Those from medium-risk countries can do the same after spending seven days in quarantine.

If their coronavirus test results are negative, business travelers can apply with local health authorities for permission to end their quarantine and begin 21 days of self-health management. During this 21-day period, travelers are still expected to monitor their body temperature daily and respond to text messages requesting an update on their health status.

They will be asked to limit themselves to business-related activities as listed on their itinerary. Such visitors will also be expected to keep a record of their daily activities and persons they come in contact with, try to avoid going to crowded public areas, and always wear masks when venturing out.

Countries that are considered to be low-risk for coronavirus infections can reduce the quarantine length to five days. These include New Zealand, Australia, Macau, Palau, Fiji, Brunei, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, Mongolia, and Bhutan.

Countries that the CEEC considers medium-risk and can reduce the quarantine length to seven days include South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore.

In addition, people who plan to stay in Taiwan for longer than three months must still undergo the full 14-day quarantine. Starting June 17, foreign nationals, Chinese citizens, and Hong Kong or Macau citizens who do not have proof of residence can no longer apply for compensation for expenses incurred while undergoing quarantine.