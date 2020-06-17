TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (June 17) announced zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), marking 66 days without a new local infection.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there were no new cases of coronavirus. With the inclusion of two new imported cases from Bangladesh on Monday (June 15), Taiwan's total number of cases now stands at 445.

The CECC on Wednesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 74,699 COVID-19 tests, with 73,775 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 66 days. Out of 445 total confirmed cases, 354 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 434 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only four people still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.