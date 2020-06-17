  1. Home
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/17 09:28
CWB map of today's quake. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off the coast of northeast Taiwan at 7:17 a.m. this morning (June 17), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 24.9 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 60.8 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and a 2 in Taoyuan City and Hsinchu County. A lesser intensity of 1 was registered in New Taipei City, Hualien County, Keelung City, Hsinchu City, and Miaoli County.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
