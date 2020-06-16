  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/06/16 22:00

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Texas, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, ppd.

Atlanta at Boston, ppd.

Baltimore at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

Kansas City at Texas, ppd.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, ppd.

Houston at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), ppd.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Atlanta (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, ppd.

Baltimore at Cleveland, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, ppd.

Texas at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Kansas City at Seattle, ppd.