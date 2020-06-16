TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Metro Corporation (TMC) announced on Tuesday (June 16) that half-price one-day tickets will be available from July 1 to Sept. 20 in order to encourage the public to take trips along the Taoyuan Airport MRT route.

The price for a Taoyuan Airport MRT one-day ticket is NT$320 (US$10.60), but during the stated time these tickets will sell only for NT$160 (US$5.30), the company said in a press release on Tuesday (June 16).

TMC Chairman Liu Kun-i (劉坤億) said that as the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down dramatically in Taiwan, the company will offer half-price one-day tickets during the summer vacation period to encourage the public to visit attractions along the MRT route. He added that some stores along the route will cooperate with the activity and offer discounts of up to 50 percent.

For more information about the offer and the MRT line, refer to this site.



(Taoyuan Metro Corporation photo)