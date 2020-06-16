Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 16, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A thunderstorm;28;24;SW;20;88%;75%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;41;32;Hazy sunshine;41;32;WNW;17;47%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Breezy with hazy sun;36;21;W;29;33%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;25;16;Hazy sun;25;17;ESE;12;47%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;22;15;Showers;23;15;NE;12;74%;91%;5

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;19;10;Occasional rain;18;10;SSE;15;56%;66%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, hot;40;22;Hazy sun and warm;37;21;E;10;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Downpours;15;11;Warmer;22;11;WNW;17;36%;16%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy with some sun;30;21;Winds subsiding;31;23;NNE;29;47%;3%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and beautiful;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;WNW;12;42%;57%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;15;12;Partly sunny;17;13;N;12;67%;73%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;26;Breezy with hazy sun;42;26;WNW;26;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;SE;7;70%;44%;11

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;28;22;Cloudy;28;21;WSW;17;67%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;26;Cloudy;31;26;SW;11;78%;68%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;22;17;Thunderstorms;23;17;ESE;16;75%;79%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Partly sunny, warm;31;22;SSW;15;28%;6%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;22;16;A heavy thunderstorm;22;16;WSW;13;78%;80%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;27;15;Partly sunny;28;18;ENE;9;43%;20%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;20;9;A shower or t-storm;19;11;SE;8;78%;82%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Winds subsiding;25;13;Winds subsiding;24;13;E;24;66%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of rain;22;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NW;14;74%;74%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;22;14;Showers and t-storms;21;14;WSW;5;78%;85%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;26;17;Thunderstorms;24;17;SSW;9;81%;86%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;17;A t-storm in spots;23;17;WNW;9;80%;76%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing and warmer;22;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;15;W;18;72%;81%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;27;18;Nice with some sun;28;18;NE;11;37%;34%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;29;18;High clouds;26;18;WSW;11;66%;57%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Hot with hazy sun;41;21;NNW;17;13%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;Hazy sun;22;9;NE;7;52%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;26;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;SE;6;70%;83%;11

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;39;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;39;29;SSW;16;50%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;26;17;Sunny and warm;27;18;SE;13;52%;1%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;Showers and t-storms;32;27;SW;16;76%;86%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;23;12;Partly sunny;23;13;SSE;10;70%;39%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny, humid;30;26;Hazy sun;30;26;WSW;17;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;34;24;Sunny and hot;35;23;SSE;13;40%;7%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;Partial sunshine;30;22;SSE;18;59%;21%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, hot, humid;41;29;Hazy and hot;41;29;SE;13;40%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;35;17;Clouds and sun, hot;34;13;NE;13;18%;12%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;33;27;A couple of t-storms;33;27;S;16;83%;89%;3

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Mostly cloudy;32;23;SSE;10;63%;11%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Showers and t-storms;18;12;Showers and t-storms;18;11;NNE;12;84%;82%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warm;36;19;Partly sunny;35;18;NE;13;22%;28%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun;25;18;High clouds;26;18;W;21;65%;1%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;More clouds than sun;34;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SSE;16;60%;55%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine;19;7;Increasing clouds;18;7;SE;12;55%;11%;4

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;E;11;81%;78%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny intervals;24;15;Showers and t-storms;21;15;SE;12;80%;71%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;WNW;6;76%;65%;6

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;32;27;A shower or two;33;28;S;15;68%;75%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;30;23;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;22;55%;74%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WSW;16;78%;62%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;41;24;Hazy sun and warm;41;25;NNE;15;20%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;ESE;11;64%;12%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;Showers and t-storms;34;24;ENE;12;72%;77%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;40;28;Warm with hazy sun;36;27;N;21;41%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;A little p.m. rain;10;4;Showers around;12;2;ESE;11;61%;92%;1

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;16;Hazy sun and warm;34;16;NNW;16;10%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;30;Hazy sun and warm;37;30;SW;21;52%;3%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;26;21;Heavy thunderstorms;28;20;S;7;83%;100%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;29;Hazy sun;41;29;SW;19;27%;10%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;28;18;Showers and t-storms;27;17;SE;13;67%;64%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;ENE;21;57%;73%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;31;21;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;NNE;9;64%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;SSW;14;80%;89%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;6;80%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-1;Partly sunny, mild;17;-1;NE;13;33%;25%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;24;SW;12;87%;82%;3

Lima, Peru;Some sun;19;16;Partly sunny;19;16;SSE;15;77%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;24;15;Mostly sunny;23;14;NNW;13;58%;7%;11

London, United Kingdom;A heavy thunderstorm;23;13;Showers and t-storms;22;14;ENE;9;74%;86%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;26;16;Low clouds, then sun;25;15;SSW;10;56%;3%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;20;Sunshine, pleasant;28;20;E;11;74%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;Some sun, pleasant;27;14;NW;8;36%;8%;11

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;32;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;W;16;69%;74%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;31;24;Some brightening;30;23;ENE;7;81%;70%;4

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;33;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SSE;9;57%;15%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A shower;18;9;Decreasing clouds;14;6;NE;9;69%;2%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;27;12;Partly sunny;27;13;N;11;37%;42%;14

Miami, United States;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;26;E;13;69%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and humid;26;17;Mostly sunny, warm;28;18;E;14;68%;31%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;High clouds;29;25;SSW;25;72%;69%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing and warmer;22;18;High clouds, breezy;23;13;N;23;62%;74%;1

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;27;15;Sunny and very warm;30;18;SW;8;41%;0%;10

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;27;17;Clouds and sun, warm;30;18;SW;8;54%;14%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;28;SSW;18;85%;92%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;21;12;Low clouds may break;22;12;SW;12;68%;44%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;SSE;11;52%;23%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;32;18;Sunny and very warm;34;19;WNW;13;34%;0%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;17;8;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;ENE;15;60%;8%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;29;18;Some sun;30;19;WSW;10;50%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;Clouds and sun;25;14;NNW;11;46%;18%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine;27;12;Sunny and very warm;30;14;SW;11;44%;0%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy and breezy;28;25;Mostly cloudy;28;25;ESE;29;68%;4%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;23;NNW;8;83%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;Heavy p.m. showers;30;23;E;8;84%;76%;11

Paris, France;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;14;Spotty showers;21;13;S;9;64%;69%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;12;Afternoon rain;21;12;W;28;59%;96%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;NE;8;70%;57%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SE;18;82%;71%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;SE;9;58%;84%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Becoming cloudy;24;14;A t-storm in spots;24;17;ESE;8;56%;55%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;33;13;Partial sunshine;31;16;SE;8;49%;2%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;21;9;A p.m. shower or two;21;9;SSW;13;55%;72%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;24;15;Nice with some sun;25;16;NNE;16;70%;4%;12

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;29;23;Brief a.m. showers;29;23;SSE;17;73%;72%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Low clouds;13;9;SE;13;63%;22%;3

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;22;13;Mostly cloudy;24;16;N;8;64%;33%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;24;19;Mostly sunny;25;17;ENE;10;64%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit and very warm;46;29;Hazy sun and hot;44;26;N;12;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;26;16;A shower or t-storm;26;16;SSE;13;67%;57%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;A shower or two;26;19;ENE;10;78%;76%;6

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;20;12;Nice with sunshine;24;13;SW;17;48%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;8;81%;86%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;E;23;70%;74%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;NE;7;98%;79%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;30;15;Hazy sun;30;16;ENE;14;13%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;15;7;Morning downpours;11;3;SW;7;71%;81%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;8;74%;76%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;23;13;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;NNW;12;61%;14%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Rather cloudy;21;11;NE;8;59%;5%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Warm with clearing;30;18;Partly sunny;29;19;SW;8;49%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Heavy rain;26;22;Cloudy and very warm;31;25;SE;15;76%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;An a.m. thunderstorm;31;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSE;5;80%;74%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;22;14;A heavy thunderstorm;22;14;WSW;13;74%;80%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A passing shower;30;26;E;21;66%;80%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler with showers;17;11;Showers;20;10;SSW;10;80%;87%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;21;10;Cooler with a shower;17;12;SE;21;79%;79%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;34;26;Very hot;38;27;WSW;17;49%;8%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;23;13;Showers and t-storms;23;15;NW;10;70%;70%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with sunshine;36;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;N;14;21%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;35;19;A t-storm in spots;32;18;NNE;14;43%;71%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;Hazy sun and warm;36;24;ESE;12;12%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Sunny and beautiful;31;23;NNW;12;39%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;25;18;A shower or t-storm;25;18;SE;7;68%;68%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;29;19;Sun, some clouds;29;20;ESE;16;55%;10%;11

Toronto, Canada;Nice with sunshine;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;NE;8;61%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;Hazy sun;31;23;SE;7;35%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;31;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;WNW;14;36%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing;29;10;Sunny and nice;26;8;NNE;18;42%;5%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;19;10;Spotty showers;19;11;ESE;7;61%;71%;4

Vienna, Austria;Periods of rain;23;16;A t-storm in spots;20;16;WNW;12;80%;74%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SSW;10;82%;82%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;23;15;Showers and t-storms;28;17;E;12;74%;66%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with some sun;24;15;Turning cloudy;26;18;N;17;61%;66%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;14;12;A little rain;15;10;N;38;90%;95%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A t-storm or two;28;25;SW;12;90%;82%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;A t-storm in spots;32;16;N;7;30%;64%;12

