TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan in southwestern Taiwan is offering a list of attractions in the city where people can observe the annular solar eclipse, which will not be visible again until the year 2215.

The phenomenon occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, covering the Sun's center but leaving its outer rim visible to form an annulus, or "ring of fire," around the moon.

Some northern districts in Tainan fall within a swath of land covering southwestern and southeastern Taiwan as well as the outlying islands of Penghu and Kinmen, where the celestial event will be visible to people, according to Travel Tainan website.

Kuo Chen-hui (郭貞慧), director of Tainan's Tourism Bureau, said that the whole area in Houbi and Baihe districts and parts of Xinying and Dongshan districts are also located within the swath. She went on to name attractions in these districts where the short moment of the "ring of fire" will be visible, including the Huoshan Biyun Temple (火山碧雲寺) and Lotus Park (蓮花公園) in Baihe; Siaonanhai Scenic Area (小南海風景區) in Houbi; Swan Lake Park (天鵝湖) and Nanying Green Heart Park (南瀛綠都心) in Xingying; and Fairy Lake Leisure Farm (仙湖農場), Dongshan Service Area (東山服務區), and restaurants along Route 175, also known as Dongshan Coffee Road (東山咖啡公路), in Dongshan.

Lotus and cassia fistula are blooming and rice is being harvested this time of year, making it an even better time to visit these rural townships, the director added.

The eclipse will start at about 2:49 p.m. and end at 5:26 p.m. in Xingying, with the complete "ring of fire" expected to occur at around 4:14 p.m., according to Google Maps.



(Tainan City Government photos)



(Google Map photo)