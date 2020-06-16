TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This sand sculpture depicting the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head and his team first appeared at Fulong Beach in mid-May.

In preparation for the 13th annual Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival, a sand sculpture was constructed in mid-May depicting Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and his team fighting off giant Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) particles.

On May 17, Chen was asked by the media what his impression of the sculpture was. He joked, "It was done really well, but if they could make me look even younger that would be better."

Later in May, a mask and goggles were added to Chen's face and the Ministry of Health and Welfare logo was removed to make way for the CECC logo.



Sculpture as it originally appeared. (Fullon Hotels photo)

The sand sculpture festival is normally held on Fulong Beach in New Taipei's Gongliao District starting in April. However, due to the pandemic this year, the launch date was postponed to May 30 and will run until Sept. 30.

The display of sand art will be open to the public during these dates from Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is NT$100 (US$3.37) per person for adults and NT$50 for children under 12 and seniors over 65.

This year's theme is "Dream of Giants" and features a massive 55-meter-tall giant who has washed up on the beach. Surrounding the giant are a number of other sculptures, including an 8-meter-high pyramid.



Version with mask and goggles over Chen's face.(Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)