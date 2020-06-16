TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has named Lin Lian-ron (林良蓉) the deputy representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO), according to reports.

Lin has previously served as the head of the Taiwan Council for U.S. Affairs (TCUSA), the Taiwanese counterpart of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). She is now swapping positions with former Deputy Representative to the WTO Yang Jen-Ni (楊珍妮), who took charge of the TCUSA in May.

The position of representative to the WTO has been left vacant since last September when Cyrus Chu (朱敬一) tendered his resignation citing personal reasons.

There have been a number of personnel reshuffles at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) began her second term in May. In particular, former Taiwanese Representative to the EU Tseng Ho-jen (曾厚仁) has been assigned as the deputy foreign minister, succeeding Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵), who is now Taiwan's representative to the U.K.