TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 16) confirmed rumors that the two imported coronavirus cases reported one day prior had not been fully honest about the condition of their return from Bangladesh.

Following the CECC's announcement Monday (June 15) that a Taiwanese couple tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Taiwan over the weekend, travelers who shared the same flight with the two individuals told reporters that they were not wearing hazmat suits as they claimed. Some accompanying passengers also expressed concern for their own safety, pointing out that the couple was coughing vigorously throughout the flight.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) admitted that airport surveillance footage showed the couple only wearing surgical masks when they disembarked from the aircraft. He said the CECC will consult the couple to understand the reason for their false account, adding that 37 passengers who had been in close proximity to the patients have been notified to monitor their health.

Chuang stressed that it is mandatory for citizens returning from overseas to provide accurate information regarding their health as well as itinerary. He said any attempt to lie about coronavirus test results or personal information may result in severe punishment, noting that the couple would face a fine of up to NT$300,000 (US$10,110) if their misinformation is found to have been intentional, reported ETtoday.

In response to concerns about the consequences of the couple's lack of caution, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) reassured the Taiwanese public at the Legislative Yuan Tuesday that necessary measures have been implemented to eliminate the chance of coronavirus clusters. While expressing gratitude to the Taiwanese citizens for their cooperation, he also reminded the public that mask-wearing is key to containing the spread of the infectious disease, reported Liberty Times.



CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang. (CNA photo)