A J-10 (right) on display in China A J-10 (right) on display in China (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Chinese J-10 fighter jet entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) Tuesday (June 16) morning, while two United States Air Force (USAF) KC-135 refueling jets approached the island from the north and east, according to media reports.

Despite the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Chinese warplanes have continued to violate Taiwan’s airspace over the past few months, though each time, the Ministry of National Defense was vigilant enough to repel the incursions.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-10 crossed into Taiwan’s ADIZ off the southwest coast at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday and was met with two warnings from the Taiwanese side to leave, the Liberty Times reported.

The news about the two USAF flights was released by the “South China Sea Probing Initiative,” a platform with close links to Beijing University. One of the KC-135 planes had flown over the East China Sea to approach north Taiwan, while the other one’s route took it over the Bashi Channel that separates the island from the Philippines.