Taiwanese woman donates 1,000 sticky rice dumplings to elderly in Hsinchu County

The donator is modest about the good deed and would not want to be identified

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/16 15:55

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An 80-year-old Hsinchu County woman surnamed Chang (張) was able to save up enough to buy 1,000 sticky rice dumplings ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival to donate to elderly people living alone in the county.

Hsinchu County Social Affairs Department and a charity organization held a ceremony for the donation on Monday (June 15) on behalf of Chang, CNA reported. Department director Lee Guo-lu (李國祿) said they will be distributed to 168 senior citizens who are either living alone or underprivileged, with each getting six dumplings.

Lee said Chang is in good health and lives by herself, per CNA. Chang feels that elderly people who live alone need care and companionship, and that occasional attention and goodwill directed toward them by society can go a long way, according to Lee.

The director added that Chang wanted to give the sticky rice dumplings to people in the same situation as her. The director also said that due to being modest, she did not want to be identified.
Dragon Boat Festival
rice dumplings
Hsinchu County Social Affairs

