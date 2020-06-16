TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has introduced a set of new guidelines for online publications that will see digital literature subject to tighter censorship.

According to a notice released by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), online literature platforms must adhere to stringent protocols for the management of works to "serve the interest of society," wrote state media Xinhua News Agency.

The directive asks digital publishing businesses to create a sound environment for electronic literature by "ensuring controlled quantity and enhanced quality of literary works while cutting homogenization of online content." A real-name author registration system will be implemented for better accountability, and comments and interaction between writers and readers will also be regulated.

In addition, supervisory authorities are advised to adopt a carrot and stick approach for the industry, which awards and punishes e-literature platforms based on their efforts to "exert a positive influence on society and promote good morals," said the directive.

The move is seen as a step to further rein in freedom of expression, an endeavor Beijing has embarked on since 2015, wrote CNA. A massive crackdown on online literature in 2018 saw 400 websites disciplined, including the extremely popular platform www.jjwxc.net (晉江文學城), over what the authorities called lewd content, copyright infringement, and other violations.

According to the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), the number of China's digital literature readers reached 455 million in 2019. Chinese writers for the genre counted 17.55 million in the same year.