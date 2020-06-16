  1. Home
  2. World

China tightens censorship on digital literature

E-literature writers allowed to use pseudonym but required to provide real name for authorities

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/16 15:44
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has introduced a set of new guidelines for online publications that will see digital literature subject to tighter censorship.

According to a notice released by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), online literature platforms must adhere to stringent protocols for the management of works to "serve the interest of society," wrote state media Xinhua News Agency.

The directive asks digital publishing businesses to create a sound environment for electronic literature by "ensuring controlled quantity and enhanced quality of literary works while cutting homogenization of online content." A real-name author registration system will be implemented for better accountability, and comments and interaction between writers and readers will also be regulated.

In addition, supervisory authorities are advised to adopt a carrot and stick approach for the industry, which awards and punishes e-literature platforms based on their efforts to "exert a positive influence on society and promote good morals," said the directive.

The move is seen as a step to further rein in freedom of expression, an endeavor Beijing has embarked on since 2015, wrote CNA. A massive crackdown on online literature in 2018 saw 400 websites disciplined, including the extremely popular platform www.jjwxc.net (晉江文學城), over what the authorities called lewd content, copyright infringement, and other violations.

According to the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), the number of China's digital literature readers reached 455 million in 2019. Chinese writers for the genre counted 17.55 million in the same year.
digital literature
electronic literature
online literature
censorship
China

RELATED ARTICLES

Wikipedia finally designates Taiwan as 'country'
Wikipedia finally designates Taiwan as 'country'
2020/06/15 15:01
Japan’s ruling party reportedly favors easing travel restrictions to Taiwan
Japan’s ruling party reportedly favors easing travel restrictions to Taiwan
2020/06/13 11:00
Zoom admits China demanded suspension of Tiananmen activists’ account
Zoom admits China demanded suspension of Tiananmen activists’ account
2020/06/12 13:48
US Stratotanker spotted flying south of Taiwan, near Dongsha Islands
US Stratotanker spotted flying south of Taiwan, near Dongsha Islands
2020/06/12 12:03
Twitter deletes over 170,000 China-backed accounts over disinformation
Twitter deletes over 170,000 China-backed accounts over disinformation
2020/06/12 10:35