A woman sits in a terrace bar near the beach of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday, June 15, 2020. Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after three... A woman sits in a terrace bar near the beach of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday, June 15, 2020. Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after three months of coronavirus closures that began chaotically in March. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

A waiter, center, clears a table in a restaurant with Notre Dame Cathedral in the background, Monday, June 15, 2020 in Paris. Paris is rediscovering i... A waiter, center, clears a table in a restaurant with Notre Dame Cathedral in the background, Monday, June 15, 2020 in Paris. Paris is rediscovering itself, as its cafes and restaurants reopen for the first time since the fast-spreading virus forced them to close their doors March 14. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Nike employees speak to people queueing outside the Niketown shop attempting to get them to maintain social distancing in London, Monday, June 15, 202... Nike employees speak to people queueing outside the Niketown shop attempting to get them to maintain social distancing in London, Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A German tourist takes a sunbath at the Riu Concordia hotel swimming pool in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holid... A German tourist takes a sunbath at the Riu Concordia hotel swimming pool in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's sunshine or Parisians renewing their love affair with their city, Monday's border openings and further scrapping of restrictions offered Europeans a taste of pre-coronavirus life that they may have taken for granted. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

Customers take a selfie as they enjoy a lunch at a restaurant, in Paris, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's su... Customers take a selfie as they enjoy a lunch at a restaurant, in Paris, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's sunshine or Parisians renewing their love affair with their city, Monday's border openings and further scrapping of restrictions offered Europeans a taste of pre-coronavirus life that they may have taken for granted. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A man takes his lunch on a terrace at a restaurant, in Paris, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's sunshine or P... A man takes his lunch on a terrace at a restaurant, in Paris, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's sunshine or Parisians renewing their love affair with their city, Monday's border openings and further scrapping of restrictions offered Europeans a taste of pre-coronavirus life that they may have taken for granted. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

A visitor wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, observes the seven-foot bronze statue of Zeus, or Poseidon, made in the mi... A visitor wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, observes the seven-foot bronze statue of Zeus, or Poseidon, made in the mid-5th century B.C. during the reopening of the Archeological museum in Athens, Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Medical staff conduct a test for the new coronavirus on the passengers who arrived from Doha, Qatar to the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport... Medical staff conduct a test for the new coronavirus on the passengers who arrived from Doha, Qatar to the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Monday, June 15, 2020. Greece is officially open to tourists as of Monday, with the first international flights expected into Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki where passengers will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

German tourists arrive at the beach of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday, June 15, 2020. Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after three months o... German tourists arrive at the beach of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday, June 15, 2020. Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after three months of coronavirus closures that began chaotically in March. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

Customers cheer as they are allowed in the Selfridges department store in London, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in S... Customers cheer as they are allowed in the Selfridges department store in London, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's sunshine or Parisians renewing their love affair with their city, Monday's border openings and further scrapping of restrictions offered Europeans a taste of pre-coronavirus life that they may have taken for granted. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

People enjoy the beach of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's sunshine or Parisians r... People enjoy the beach of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's sunshine or Parisians renewing their love affair with their city, Monday's border openings and further scrapping of restrictions offered Europeans a taste of pre-coronavirus life that they may have taken for granted. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

A passenger, wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus, sits before boarding her flight at the Zaventem international airport d... A passenger, wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus, sits before boarding her flight at the Zaventem international airport during the partial lifting of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown regulations in Brussels, Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A visitor wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, looks at the 140 B.C. bronze statue of a young jockey riding a horse durin... A visitor wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, looks at the 140 B.C. bronze statue of a young jockey riding a horse during the reopening of the Archeological museum in Athens, Monday, June 15, 2020. Greece is officially open to tourists as of Monday, with the first international flights expected into Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki where passengers will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests. Seasonal hotels and museums are also opening across the country. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A waiter takes a piece of bread at La Coupole restaurant, Monday, June 15, 2020 in Paris. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's sunshine... A waiter takes a piece of bread at La Coupole restaurant, Monday, June 15, 2020 in Paris. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's sunshine or Parisians renewing their love affair with their city, Monday's border openings and further scrapping of restrictions offered Europeans a taste of pre-coronavirus life that they may have taken for granted. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Passengers, wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, wait in line to check-in at the Zaventem international airport during the... Passengers, wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, wait in line to check-in at the Zaventem international airport during the partial lifting of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown regulations in Brussels, Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

People queue outside the Niketown shop in London, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's sunshine or Parisians ren... People queue outside the Niketown shop in London, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's sunshine or Parisians renewing their love affair with their city, Monday's border openings and further scrapping of restrictions offered Europeans a taste of pre-coronavirus life that they may have taken for granted. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A member of staff prepares displays a sign at H&M in Canterbury, England, Monday June 15, 2020. After three months of being closed under coronavirus r... A member of staff prepares displays a sign at H&M in Canterbury, England, Monday June 15, 2020. After three months of being closed under coronavirus restrictions, shops selling fashion, toys and other non-essential goods are being allowed to reopen across England for the first time since the country went into lockdown in March. (Gareth Fuller via AP)

A TUI X3 2312 Duesseldorf-Mallorca flight passenger talks to the press at Son Sant Joan airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday, June 15, 2020. Wh... A TUI X3 2312 Duesseldorf-Mallorca flight passenger talks to the press at Son Sant Joan airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's sunshine or Parisians renewing their love affair with their city, Monday's border openings and further scrapping of restrictions offered Europeans a taste of pre-coronavirus life that they may have taken for granted. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

A man cleans social distancing signs on the pavement ahead of the opening of the Selfridges department store in London, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether... A man cleans social distancing signs on the pavement ahead of the opening of the Selfridges department store in London, Monday, June 15, 2020. Whether its German holidaymakers basking in Spain's sunshine or Parisians renewing their love affair with their city, Monday's border openings and further scrapping of restrictions offered Europeans a taste of pre-coronavirus life that they may have taken for granted. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

People walk with bags after shopping at the Selfridges department store in London, Monday, June 15, 2020. After three months of being closed under cor... People walk with bags after shopping at the Selfridges department store in London, Monday, June 15, 2020. After three months of being closed under coronavirus restrictions, shops selling fashion, toys and other non-essential goods are being allowed to reopen across England for the first time since the country went into lockdown in March.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

MADRID (AP) — Whether it's German tourists basking in Spain’s sunshine or Parisians renewing their love affair with their city, Monday’s border openings between several European nations and the jettisoning of more restrictions offered Europeans a taste of pre-coronavirus life — a life they will never again take for granted.

In a test of its tourism industry, Spain allowed several thousand Germans to skip a 14-day quarantine after flying to the Balearic Islands for a holiday.

The border openings weren’t without their hassles. Confusion about the exact time that Greece would open its border with Bulgaria resulted in a traffic jam that backed up for miles Monday at the main crossing point between the two countries.

Despite the openings, many travel restrictions remain. Norway and Denmark aren't yet letting in neighboring Swedes because they consider Sweden's coronavirus infection rate too high. The continent was still not open to tourists from the United States, Asia or other international destinations.

Parisians, meanwhile, enjoyed a return to their favorite bistros after French President Emmanuel Macron made the surprise announcement that they could go back into restaurants days earlier than expected.

Macron told French citizens that they should “rediscover the art of living” and their “taste for freedom." Many Parisians found that in outings ranging from a quick morning espresso to a three-course lunch.

Marie-Elisabeth Vilaine called her return to the Café Des Anges in the heart of the city's Bastille neighborhood “a renaissance, but with caution.”

In England, shoppers formed long lines to snap up items such as sneakers and toys as stores selling nonessential goods opened for customers for the first time since the U.K. went into lockdown in late March.

Shoppers were again enjoying rummaging through store racks and shelves. They mostly appeared to be sticking to social distancing rules but there was some jostling at the NikeTown store on Oxford Street, London’s world-famous shopping mecca.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak