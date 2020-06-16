  1. Home
  2. Culture

Historic tours showcase work of veteran architect Dahong Wang in Taipei

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/16 14:43
National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall's performance center (National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall photo)

National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall's performance center (National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall launched a series of summer touring events featuring architect Dahong Wang's (王大閎) works in Taipei.

Taiwanese veteran architect Dahong Wang (王大閎), who graduated from Harvard University and was the designer of Taipei's National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall (國父紀念館), passed away in 2018. In order to commemorate the architect's life and works, the hall hosts events annually.

This year a series of touring events centered on Wang's designs in Taipei City are taking place. The first wave of events kicked off last Sunday (June 14), when the group visited Academia Sinica before heading to the memorial hall in the afternoon.

In addition to the excursions around town, the hall's performance center, where major award ceremonies often take place, has also been part of the tours.

There will be more activities on July 11 and 18. For more information, please visit the Facebook page or call (02)2758-8008 #725, 723.
National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall
Dahong Wang
tour
Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Zoo closes for 10 days as annual overhaul begins
Taipei Zoo closes for 10 days as annual overhaul begins
2020/06/15 16:02
Enoch Wu says CECC head would be 'good candidate' for Taipei mayor
Enoch Wu says CECC head would be 'good candidate' for Taipei mayor
2020/06/15 12:03
Retired professor threatens Taiwanese president during rally
Retired professor threatens Taiwanese president during rally
2020/06/14 17:42
Taiwan Railways Administration restarts rail cruise tours from July
Taiwan Railways Administration restarts rail cruise tours from July
2020/06/14 17:13
Computex Taipei 2020 canceled due to pandemic
Computex Taipei 2020 canceled due to pandemic
2020/06/12 16:15