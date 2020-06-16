TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall launched a series of summer touring events featuring architect Dahong Wang's (王大閎) works in Taipei.

Taiwanese veteran architect Dahong Wang (王大閎), who graduated from Harvard University and was the designer of Taipei's National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall (國父紀念館), passed away in 2018. In order to commemorate the architect's life and works, the hall hosts events annually.

This year a series of touring events centered on Wang's designs in Taipei City are taking place. The first wave of events kicked off last Sunday (June 14), when the group visited Academia Sinica before heading to the memorial hall in the afternoon.

In addition to the excursions around town, the hall's performance center, where major award ceremonies often take place, has also been part of the tours.

There will be more activities on July 11 and 18. For more information, please visit the Facebook page or call (02)2758-8008 #725, 723.