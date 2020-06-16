TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese apparel manufacturer and retailer Uniqlo is launching a new mask line on Friday (June 19) as it capitalizes on the growing demand for face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Made with the brand’s signature AIRism fabric, the masks are being touted as washable as well as cool and comfortable for wearers. The protective accessory is comprised of three layers designed to keep out bacteria, pollen, and ultraviolet rays but not viruses, said Uniqlo parent company Fast Retailing.

The product, which will be available in white and in three sizes, will hit Japan first before its roll-out overseas. Every 990 yen (US$9.20) package will contain three units, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

Uniqlo joins other companies in the global fashion industry that have started producing face masks as they adapt to a world affected by the health crisis. Madewell Inc., Adidas AG, and Gap Inc. are among the apparel labels jumping on the bandwagon, reported Bloomberg.

Nevertheless, textile and luxury firms that answered the call of the French government to divert production to churn out cloth masks have encountered surplus woes and dwindling domestic demand. Industry players have complained about insufficient government validation of their products as they face stiff competition from cheaper disposable masks made in Asia, wrote AP.