Cancer remains top cause of death in Taiwan for 38th year

Lung and bronchus cancer caused highest percentage of Taiwan's 50,232 cancer deaths last year

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/16 12:07
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cancer remains the top cause of death in Taiwan for the 38th year in a row, having claimed 50,000 lives last year alone — a new high — the Ministry of Health and Welfare said Monday (June 15).

Cancer-related deaths accounted for 28.6 percent of the country's total mortality in 2019.

The top 10 leading causes of death last year were cancer, cardiovascular diseases, pneumonia, cerebrovascular diseases, diabetes, accidents, chronic lower respiratory tract diseases, hypertension, kidney infections, and renal diseases, according to health ministry data. Taiwan's mortality rate has increased over the years.

Of the 50,232 cancer deaths in the country last year, the deadliest types of cancer were lung and bronchus cancer, followed by cancers of the liver and bile duct, colon cancer, rectal and anal cancer, breast cancer, oral cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, and ovarian cancer. There has been no significant change in the order of the six deadliest cancers since 2018.

