TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper published three tweets Tuesday morning (June 16) reaffirming Washington’s commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

In his first tweet, Esper said that as an Indo-Pacific country, the U.S. "is investing in preparedness, strengthening partnerships, and promoting a more networked region." He then linked to an editorial he wrote for the Straits Times.

In his second tweet, he stated that Washington is building "closer relationships with Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Thailand, Australia, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonja and other Pacific Island nations. We remain committed to a democratic Taiwan."

The secretary of defense’s third tweet said that the "values we share across the region bind us together, make us stronger and preserve peace and prosperity." It also included a photo from the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Bangkok last November.

In addition, the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee last Thursday (June 11) unveiled its annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a US$740 billion bill outlining defense spending for 2021. In the bill, it "expresses commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act” and supports deepened bilateral ties between the two countries.

