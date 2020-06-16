Accelerates efficiency while enhancing security, document management and remote working capabilities

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 June 2020 - Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific today announced the launch of 19 new models from its digital multifunction/printer ApeosPort and DocuPrint series (Refer to Table A). The latest products, together with Fuji Xerox's solutions, will allow businesses to overcome new challenges on intensifying security risk, demand for greater efficiency, burgeoning operational complexities as well as changes in workstyle and space.





Fuji Xerox has further emphasized how these new devices can enhance protection, promote freedom to businesses and add value to users alike through the four-pillared benefits below:





360° Data Security

The new products encompass robust measures to ensure protection which ranges from secure scanning to ceasing unauthorized access as well as audit trails to monitor devices in real-time. Carefree Management

In addition to Fuji Xerox's service teams and remote support, the new ApeosPort series offer Remote Device Health Check providing predictive device management using data obtained from devices to anticipate and mitigate probable faults, to improve overall device effectiveness and lower unplanned downtime. End to End Automated Workflow

By seamlessly connecting with a host of solutions, the new Fuji Xerox ApeosPort series support business process automation from archiving digitalized documents to simple distribution. Borderless Workspace Fuji Xerox's mobile solutions and cloud connectivity to be used with the new ApeosPort and DocuPrint series support workstyle changes, providing prints on-the-go while promoting remote working and collaboration.





As a catalyst that enables businesses to improve performance, reduce errors, improve quality and speed, automation is estimated to raise productivity growth by 0.8 to 1.4 percent annually.[1] The new models from Fuji Xerox allow businesses to enjoy freedom from security threats, interruptions, complexity and limitations.





The new models cater to the burgeoning number of companies embracing borderless workspaces, allowing users to connect anytime, anywhere, with a seamless, secure range of cloud enabled printing services. With 78 percent of cloud-based workers stating that the most important capability in devices used for work is the ability to fix issues without losing productivity [2], the new models will include digital conversion for document automation of business process and advancements in user-friendly interface.





"For businesses to thrive, workflow efficiency is key," said Mutsuki Tomono, President & CEO, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. "At Fuji Xerox, we are constantly in the customers' headspace to add value to their daily processes and unlock their success to move forward quickly. The launch of the 19 new models highlights Fuji Xerox's commitment to constantly challenge ourselves to innovate and address the evolving needs of businesses, especially during the unprecedented pandemic, to support them for the new norm of working."

Fuji Xerox's latest product offerings will boost businesses through its professional service teams, remote support, and Remote Device Health Check offering predictive device management to ensure printer malfunctions are reduced & business momentum is maintained. These new digital devices can be utilised to reinforce businesses for the future model of remote working and address collaborative team needs, without taking a compromise on security.





Table A: List of newly available ApeosPort / DocuPrint series

Model Category Link to webpage ApeosPort C7070 / C6570 / C5570 / C4570 / C3570 / C3070 A3 Colour Multifunction Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Multifunction-Printers/ApeosPort-C7070-C6570-C5570-C4570-C3570-C3070 ApeosPort C2560 / C2060 A3 Colour Multifunction Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Multifunction-Printers/ApeosPort-C2560-C2060 ApeosPort 5570 / 4570 A3 Mono Multifunction Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Multifunction-Printers/ApeosPort-5570-4570 ApeosPort 3560 / 3060 / 2560 A3 Mono Multifunction Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Multifunction-Printers/ApeosPort-3560-3060-2560 ApeosPort-VII C4421 / C3321 A4 Colour Multifunction Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Multifunction-Printers/ApeosPort-VII-C4421-C3321 ApeosPort-VII 5021 / 4021 A4 Mono Multifunction Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Multifunction-Printers/ApeosPort-VII-5021-4021 DocuPrint CP475 AP A4 Colour Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Office-Printers/DocuPrint-CP475-AP DocuPrint P475 AP A4 Mono Printer https://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/Products/SG-Office-Printers/DocuPrint-P475-AP Find out about Fuji Xerox "Freedom From" Campaign regarding these new products at http://www.fujixerox.com.sg/en/freedom-from





Xerox, Xerox and Design, as well as Fuji Xerox and Design are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xerox Corporation in Japan and/or other countries.