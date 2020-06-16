JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 16 June 2020 - Leading global logistics provider, GEODIS has announced the appointment of Tomy Sofhian as the Managing Director of Indonesia from May 2020.









Tomy reports to Rene Bach-Larsen, Sub-Regional Managing Director ASEAN, who commented: "Tomy Sofhian joins GEODIS with a wealth of experience in the supply chain industry and at a key time during our expansion of operations in Indonesia. We continue to support Healthcare and Pharma Industries with our bonded warehouse equipped with cold chain facilities in Soewarna business Park. Crucially, this facility enables us to manage and control pharmaceutical products from China and rest of Asia, which are being delivered to key facilities locally. Tomy's expert regional knowledge and commitment will help the further development of our team in Indonesia to meet in reaching our growth targets."

GEODIS professionals in Indonesia are also extensively involved in supporting customers in the oil and gas industry, providing specialized logistics services in the remote region in the vicinity of Balikpapan, a seaport city in East Kalimantan. GEODIS has a regular air cargo service to Balikpapan with connections from Singapore four times a week.

Holding a Master's Degree in Economics & Business (majoring in Strategic Management) from Diponegoro University, Indonesia, Tomy Sofhian, 48, joins GEODIS with a career long in both local and regional experiences, having spent nearly 20 years in the freight delivery sector.





