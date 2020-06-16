A demonstrator carries a sign reading: "Robert Fuller 4Ever" during an All Black Lives Matter march organized by black members of the LGBTQ community,... A demonstrator carries a sign reading: "Robert Fuller 4Ever" during an All Black Lives Matter march organized by black members of the LGBTQ community, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will hold an online town hall Monday, June 15, to address the death of a black man found hanging from a tree in the city of Palmdale last week. Robert Fuller's body was discovered last Wednesday at a park near City Hall. The county medical examiner-coroner's office said the 24-year-old appeared to have died by suicide, prompting an outcry by his family who believed he wasn't suicidal and community members who called for an independent investigation and autopsy. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — State and federal authorities will monitor the investigation into the death of a black man found hanging from a tree in the Southern California city of Palmdale, officials said Monday following large weekend protests.

The body of Robert Fuller was discovered last week at a park near City Hall. The county medical examiner-coroner's office said the 24-year-old man appeared to have died by suicide, prompting an outcry by his family who believed he wasn't suicidal and community members who called for an independent investigation and autopsy.

“The initial report appeared to be consistent with a suicide but we felt it prudent to roll that back and continue to look deeper,” Dr. Jonathan Lucas said Monday at a news conference.

Officials noted that investigators only found rope and a backpack in the park, and nothing to indicate foul play.

The state attorney general's office and the FBI's Civil Rights Division will oversee the investigation, which is being led by the Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide bureau, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

The coroner's office has completed an autopsy but is awaiting toxicology results, Lucas said. Investigators are also looking at Fuller's medical history. Homicide detectives also plan to analyze the rope and its knot, canvass the area for video footage, interview Fuller's social services case worker and speak to anyone who had recently interacted with him.

They are also seeking to meet with Fuller's family, authorities said.

Villanueva planned to address the death again Monday during an online town hall.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters marched from the park near City Hall to the sheriff’s station. Many carried signs that read, “Justice for Robert Fuller.” Meanwhile, an online petition demanding an investigation collected more than 200,000 signatures.

The city has issued a statement supporting an independent inquiry, and three elected officials — county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, state Sen. Scott Wilk of Santa Clarita and Assemblyman Tom Lackey of Palmdale — urged California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the probe.

Fuller’s death came amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Fuller's case brought to light the death of a black man who was found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a desert city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Palmdale.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said foul play was not suspected in the death of 38-year-old Malcolm Harsch, but his family said they were concerned it will be ruled a suicide to avoid further attention.

Villanueva said his investigators will consult with San Bernardino detectives to see if there are any commonalities between the deaths of the two men.