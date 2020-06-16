  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/06/16 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2266 Down 53
Jul 2379 2380 2316 2355 Down 41
Sep 2253 Down 51
Sep 2307 2307 2226 2266 Down 53
Dec 2289 2289 2225 2253 Down 51
Mar 2274 2274 2220 2243 Down 47
May 2269 2269 2224 2245 Down 46
Jul 2256 2256 2226 2247 Down 46
Sep 2252 2252 2227 2246 Down 47
Dec 2248 2248 2223 2243 Down 46
Mar 2230 2243 2230 2243 Down 46
May 2225 Down 46