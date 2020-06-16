BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2266
|Down
|53
|Jul
|2379
|2380
|2316
|2355
|Down
|41
|Sep
|2253
|Down
|51
|Sep
|2307
|2307
|2226
|2266
|Down
|53
|Dec
|2289
|2289
|2225
|2253
|Down
|51
|Mar
|2274
|2274
|2220
|2243
|Down
|47
|May
|2269
|2269
|2224
|2245
|Down
|46
|Jul
|2256
|2256
|2226
|2247
|Down
|46
|Sep
|2252
|2252
|2227
|2246
|Down
|47
|Dec
|2248
|2248
|2223
|2243
|Down
|46
|Mar
|2230
|2243
|2230
|2243
|Down
|46
|May
|2225
|Down
|46