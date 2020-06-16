New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|95.90
|Down 1.10
|Jul
|94.20
|95.25
|92.70
|94.00
|Down 1.20
|Sep
|98.10
|Down 1.15
|Sep
|96.10
|97.15
|94.55
|95.90
|Down 1.10
|Dec
|98.70
|99.40
|96.90
|98.10
|Down 1.15
|Mar
|101.00
|101.55
|99.05
|100.35
|Down 1.15
|May
|102.85
|102.90
|100.65
|101.85
|Down 1.15
|Jul
|103.95
|104.35
|102.15
|103.30
|Down 1.15
|Sep
|105.25
|105.65
|103.45
|104.60
|Down 1.10
|Dec
|107.10
|107.10
|105.20
|106.40
|Down 1.00
|Mar
|108.80
|108.90
|107.00
|108.15
|Down 1.00
|May
|110.00
|110.10
|109.05
|109.35
|Down
|.95
|Jul
|111.00
|111.25
|110.25
|110.50
|Down
|.90
|Sep
|111.35
|111.60
|111.20
|111.60
|Down
|.90
|Dec
|113.50
|113.50
|112.50
|113.15
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|114.85
|Down 1.00
|May
|116.35
|Down
|.65