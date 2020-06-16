New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|256.70
|256.85
|255.10
|256.85 Down 3.30
|Jul
|259.10
|260.15
|253.75
|256.70 Down 3.30
|Aug
|259.75
|260.90
|255.50
|257.85 Down 3.20
|Sep
|261.00
|261.65
|255.70
|258.75 Down 3.10
|Oct
|258.20
|259.75
|258.20
|259.75 Down 3.00
|Nov
|262.65
|262.80
|258.85
|260.45 Down 2.95
|Dec
|263.00
|263.20
|257.65
|260.60 Down 3.00
|Jan
|259.70
|261.20
|259.70
|261.20 Down 3.00
|Feb
|261.80 Down 2.85
|Mar
|260.65
|262.25
|259.25
|262.10 Down 2.75
|Apr
|262.55 Down 2.70
|May
|260.00
|262.90
|260.00
|262.85 Down 2.65
|Jun
|263.30 Down 2.60
|Jul
|261.40
|263.60
|261.40
|263.60 Down 2.65
|Aug
|264.05 Down 2.55
|Sep
|264.30 Down 2.60
|Oct
|264.65 Down 2.65
|Nov
|264.85 Down 2.65
|Dec
|263.15
|265.00
|263.15
|265.00 Down 2.60
|Jan
|265.45 Down 2.65
|Feb
|265.75 Down 2.65
|Mar
|265.85 Down 2.60
|Apr
|266.30 Down 2.60
|May
|266.65 Down 2.60
|Jul
|267.40 Down 2.65
|Sep
|268.00 Down 2.65
|Dec
|268.25 Down 2.65
|Mar
|268.65 Down 2.65
|May
|268.90 Down 2.65
|Jul
|269.20 Down 2.65
|Sep
|269.45 Down 2.65
|Dec
|272.35 Down 2.65
|Mar
|272.40 Down 2.65
|May
|272.45 Down 2.65
|Jul
|272.50 Down 2.65
|Sep
|272.55 Down 2.65
|Dec
|272.60 Down 2.65
|Mar
|272.65 Down 2.65
|May
|272.70 Down 2.65