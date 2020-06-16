  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/06/16 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 256.70 256.85 255.10 256.85 Down 3.30
Jul 259.10 260.15 253.75 256.70 Down 3.30
Aug 259.75 260.90 255.50 257.85 Down 3.20
Sep 261.00 261.65 255.70 258.75 Down 3.10
Oct 258.20 259.75 258.20 259.75 Down 3.00
Nov 262.65 262.80 258.85 260.45 Down 2.95
Dec 263.00 263.20 257.65 260.60 Down 3.00
Jan 259.70 261.20 259.70 261.20 Down 3.00
Feb 261.80 Down 2.85
Mar 260.65 262.25 259.25 262.10 Down 2.75
Apr 262.55 Down 2.70
May 260.00 262.90 260.00 262.85 Down 2.65
Jun 263.30 Down 2.60
Jul 261.40 263.60 261.40 263.60 Down 2.65
Aug 264.05 Down 2.55
Sep 264.30 Down 2.60
Oct 264.65 Down 2.65
Nov 264.85 Down 2.65
Dec 263.15 265.00 263.15 265.00 Down 2.60
Jan 265.45 Down 2.65
Feb 265.75 Down 2.65
Mar 265.85 Down 2.60
Apr 266.30 Down 2.60
May 266.65 Down 2.60
Jul 267.40 Down 2.65
Sep 268.00 Down 2.65
Dec 268.25 Down 2.65
Mar 268.65 Down 2.65
May 268.90 Down 2.65
Jul 269.20 Down 2.65
Sep 269.45 Down 2.65
Dec 272.35 Down 2.65
Mar 272.40 Down 2.65
May 272.45 Down 2.65
Jul 272.50 Down 2.65
Sep 272.55 Down 2.65
Dec 272.60 Down 2.65
Mar 272.65 Down 2.65
May 272.70 Down 2.65