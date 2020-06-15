TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China recently issued a statement condemning the Solomon Islands' Malaita Province for receiving Taiwan's donation of anti-epidemic materials last week and asking the country's local governments to avoid contacting Taiwan.

After 36 years of diplomatic relationship with Taiwan, the Solomon Islands switched its ties to China last year. However, the South Pacific country's Malaita Province last week received Taiwan's donations of masks, soap, thermometers, and rice, CNA reported. Daniel Suidani, the premier of Malaita Province, expressed his thanks to Taiwan in a statement, saying that Taiwan has set a good example by showing that a country regardless of its size and population can help those in the world who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeremiah Manele, the Solomon Islands' minister of foreign affairs and external trade, condemned Suidani for violating "the one-China policy.”

China's embassy in the Solomon Islands also issued a statement, which said that the position and behavior of the Malaitan leader were unlawful, inappropriate, and put a dent in China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The embassy called on the country's central government and the Malaita provincial government to respect China's sovereignty, admonishing their Pacific partner to "stop irresponsible remarks and behavior against the one-China policy, and avoid any form of official contact with Taiwan," per CNA.

However, Suidani told ABC Radio Australia that this batch of materials was sent to the province out of humanitarian consideration and without the intent to damage the bilateral relationship between the Solomon Islands and China.

The Solomon Islands is one of the rare countries in the world that has not been touched by the coronavirus. Even though some suspected cases have popped up recently, test results have excluded the possibility of COVID-19 infections. Nonetheless, the country's economy has been strongly impacted by border control policies around the world, and the nation has been in need of epidemic prevention materials.