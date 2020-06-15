TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo announced Monday (June 16) via a press release that it will close for 10 days from June 15 – 24 to give the facilities an overhaul.

Work done will include painting, roofing, and cleaning. The zoo said that it hopes to complete its maintenance efficiently and with minimal impact on the animals.

Beginning last year, Taipei Zoo has set aside a period midyear for an annual overhaul.

The zoo will reopen on June 25, when the four-day Dragon Boat Festival begins.

For more information about the zoo, please visit the official site.



(Taipei Zoo video)