  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taipei Zoo closes for 10 days as annual overhaul begins

Taipei Zoo arranges brief midyear closure for yearly renovations

  134
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/15 16:02
(Taipei Zoo photo)

(Taipei Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo announced Monday (June 16) via a press release that it will close for 10 days from June 15 – 24 to give the facilities an overhaul.

Work done will include painting, roofing, and cleaning. The zoo said that it hopes to complete its maintenance efficiently and with minimal impact on the animals.

Beginning last year, Taipei Zoo has set aside a period midyear for an annual overhaul.

The zoo will reopen on June 25, when the four-day Dragon Boat Festival begins.

For more information about the zoo, please visit the official site.


(Taipei Zoo video)
Taipei Zoo
annual overhaul

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Zoo, Maokong gondola to suspend services for maintenance
Taipei Zoo, Maokong gondola to suspend services for maintenance
2020/05/05 20:14
Taiwan pangolins to join Czech Republic zoo
Taiwan pangolins to join Czech Republic zoo
2020/01/23 16:45
Taipei Zoo: Hognose snakes can conquer your fears
Taipei Zoo: Hognose snakes can conquer your fears
2020/01/01 18:03
First Slovakian children's picture book published in Taiwan
First Slovakian children's picture book published in Taiwan
2019/12/01 17:12
Experience Halloween spirit at Taipei Zoo
Experience Halloween spirit at Taipei Zoo
2019/10/20 15:10