TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A sculpture made of light, glass, and aluminum designed by a Taiwanese team titled "25 Nano" won second place in the A' Design Award & Competition, which is an international design contest based in Italy.

The silver-medal-winning sculpture features blowing bubbles inside a glass lampshade, according to the official website.

The piece is co-designed by students from the Technology Product Design Department of Tainan University and Taiwan-based recyclable glass company Spring Pool Glass Industrial Co., Ltd, reported Shopping Design Magazine.

The naming of "25 Nano" came about because when "the growing bubble hits the critical point of 25 nanometers film thickness, it breaks. 25 Nano compares the recycling and the reproduction of glass poetically with the constant recycling and rebirth of bubbles," according to the listed design details on the contest's site.

The glass casing contains a soap solution, which is churned into bubbles by a tiny motorized pump; the bubbles, in turn, refract light based on touch cues.

The project will be exhibited in The POOL, the third floor of the Glass Room at Spring Pool Glass's associated space in Hsinchu City at the end of June. For more information, please visit their website.