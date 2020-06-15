TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Taipei became a locus of solidarity as foreigners and locals alike on Sunday added their voices to hundreds of thousands of others around the world calling for an end to systemic racism after last month's slaying of George Floyd at the hands of police in the U.S. city of Minneapolis.

Organized by the Black Lives Solidarity Global Initiative, the rally took place at 2 p.m. in front of the National Taiwan Museum in 228 Peace Memorial Park, expanding to several hundred strong over its two-hour duration.

The event was punctuated by moments both stirring and somber and culminated in the reading of names of African Americans killed by police in the U.S. It was a list tragically too long to be read in its entirety, ending with the most recent name, George Floyd, and followed by 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence — the length of time Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck as the latter pleaded for air with the now-infamous words "I can't breathe."



(Taiwan News photo)

Taiwan News spoke to one of the speakers, Patrick from St. Louis, Missouri. "We did [the rally] to raise awareness," he said, saying the organizers had provided a space where people could "learn more about the plight of black and brown people around the world," come to a better understanding of the complexities of these issues, and learn how they can become more effective allies of victims of systemic racism.

Patrick, a teacher-turned business owner based in Taichung, claimed that in his experience, racial awareness and civil rights, in general, are "definitely on the come-up" both in Taiwan and globally. He said that recently, he has been approached by more and more Taiwanese — and older people in particular — with questions as the BLM movement shifts "more and more to the forefront of people's minds."



(Taiwan News photo)

Kelly and Lea, two French women of African descent living in Taiwan, when asked whether they thought the trajectory of the current wave of outrage would lead to lasting change, both expressed a sense of optimism. Kelly said she has been encouraged by the massive outpouring of support from protesters in France, the rest of Europe, and across the Atlantic.

As for the experience of being a person of color in Taiwan, Lea pointed out that while it does not manifest in an aggressive way, she has experienced some prejudice on the island, such as when a fellow passenger on the bus goes out of their way not to sit next to her, for example. In general, however, both believe curiosity and friendliness typify the majority of social interactions here: "People are looking at you, but in a good way, a lot of Taiwanese ask us, 'Why you came to Taiwan?' because nobody knows Taiwan."

An American from Florida named Oliver said he was struck by how large and diverse the event was for Taipei, explaining that he was encouraged by how many other white people have been taking up the banner of the BLM movement this time around. "This is happening all over the world right now; it's a really important conversation to be having," he said.