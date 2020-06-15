TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid concerns of a new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in southern Taiwan, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Sunday (June 14) announced that four students who had suspicious symptoms all tested negative for the disease and were later diagnosed with the common cold.

On Saturday (June 13), the CDC announced that 15 students out of a class of 30 reported symptoms similar to COVID-19 and were being tested for the virus, sparking fears of new cluster infection in Taiwan. As a precautionary measure, all 30 students were sent home for monitoring.

On Sunday evening, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced that four students screened for the disease tested negative for both coronavirus and the rhinovirus (common cold), reported Liberty Times. However, after additional testing was carried out in the Kunyang Lab in Taipei, three out of the four samples tested positive for the common cold.

Therefore, the CDC has concluded that the cause of the cluster infection was the common cold. Chuang said that the cold virus load might have been too low in the fourth sample for a positive test.

According to the CDC, the rhinovirus has some similar symptoms to the coronavirus, such as sore throat, sneezing, nasal congestion, runny nose, and fever. However, the fever is generally milder than what is associated with the coronavirus and less likely to cause otitis media and pneumonia than COVID-19.

Colds generally only last two to five days, while coronavirus infections can take two to six weeks to recover from, depending on the severity of the case.