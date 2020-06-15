Leverkusen's Brazilian defender Paulinho, Leverkusen's Brazilian defender Wendell and Leverkusen's Burkinabe defender Edmond Tapsoba, from left, celeb... Leverkusen's Brazilian defender Paulinho, Leverkusen's Brazilian defender Wendell and Leverkusen's Burkinabe defender Edmond Tapsoba, from left, celebrate after the 1-1 goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Because of the coronavirus outbreak all soccer matches of the German Bundesliga take place without spectators. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP)

Schalke's coach David Wagner is watching during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, German... Schalke's coach David Wagner is watching during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Because of the coronavirus outbreak all soccer matches of the German Bundesliga take place without spectators. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP)

Leverkusen's Burkinabe defender Edmond Tapsoba, left, and Schalke's German midfielder Daniel Caligiuri fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga... Leverkusen's Burkinabe defender Edmond Tapsoba, left, and Schalke's German midfielder Daniel Caligiuri fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Because of the coronavirus outbreak all soccer matches of the German Bundesliga take place without spectators. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP)

Schalke's Spanish defender Juan Miranda reacts at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenki... Schalke's Spanish defender Juan Miranda reacts at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Because of the coronavirus outbreak all soccer matches of the German Bundesliga take place without spectators. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Leverkusen boosted its Champions League hopes while extending Schalke’s lengthy winless run in the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

A VAR penalty call looked to have put Schalke on course for its first victory at the 13th attempt, but Juan Miranda’s late own-goal was enough for Leverkusen to move fourth — the final spot for Champions League qualification.

Leverkusen is a point ahead of Borussia Mönchengladbach, which lost 2-1 to league leader Bayern Munich on Saturday, with three rounds left to play.

Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba was penalized for handball early in the second half when Johnjoe Kenny’s cross struck his arm under contact from the incoming Miranda, whose knee moved Tapsoba's arm. Referee Daniel Siebert gave the penalty after consulting video replays.

Daniel Caligiuri converted the spot kick to give Schalke a 51st-minute lead.

But Caligiuri’s weak challenge allowed Wendell through to set up Leverkusen’s equalizer in the 81st. Miranda tried to stop Paulinho from scoring but ended up poking the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky made a great save to deny Michael Gregoritsch in the last play of the game.

Earlier, Florian Niederlechner’s first-minute goal was enough for Augsburg to win in Mainz 1-0 and ease its relegation worries. The visitors moved four points clear of Mainz and seven points above the relegation zone.

The games were played without fans and amid strict hygiene measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections.

