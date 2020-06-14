People hug in front of the Grenfell Memorial Community Mosaic at the base of the tower block in London, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Britain is marking the... People hug in front of the Grenfell Memorial Community Mosaic at the base of the tower block in London, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Britain is marking the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire with a virtual church service to remember the 72 people who died in the blaze. Sunday marks three years since a small kitchen fire in the west London public-housing block turned into the worst domestic blaze in the country since World War II. (Kirsty O'Connor//PA via AP)

Protesters outside the Grenfell Tower public inquiry in London, Monday Jan. 27, 2020, where the second part of the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fir... Protesters outside the Grenfell Tower public inquiry in London, Monday Jan. 27, 2020, where the second part of the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, examining the circumstances and causes of the disaster, is due to start later. (Kirsty O' Connor/PA via AP)

A man looks at tributes placed near Grenfell Tower in London, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Britain is marking the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fi... A man looks at tributes placed near Grenfell Tower in London, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Britain is marking the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire with a virtual church service to remember the 72 people who died in the blaze. Sunday marks three years since a small kitchen fire in the west London public-housing block turned into the worst domestic blaze in the country since World War II. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — Britain is marking the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower apartment block fire with a virtual church service to remember the 72 people who died in the blaze.

Sunday marks three years since a small kitchen fire in the west London public-housing block turned into the worst domestic blaze in the country since World War II. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the 24-story building, shocking the nation and prompting a widespread investigation into low-cost, flammable cladding at high-rise buildings.

“As a nation, we are still dealing with the consequences of what happened and working to make sure it never happens again,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video message to be shown at an online commemoration service.

In tribute to each victim who died in the fire, the bells of London churches will toll 72 times and green lights will glow from tower block windows to show solidarity with survivors and the bereaved.

A public inquiry into the disaster was paused in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and is due to restart in July. Police have said that no one is likely to face criminal charges until 2021.