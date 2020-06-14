Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead at his Mumbai home, Indian media reported Sunday, citing police confirmation.

The star is believed to have committed suicide, according to the Hindustan Times.

News broadcaster NDTV tweeted that Rajput was found hanging by his domestic help.



The actor, dancer, entrepreneur and philanthropist had shared an Instagram post earlier this month, honoring his late mother.

More to come…

If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/.