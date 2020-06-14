  1. Home
Taiwan Railways Administration restarts rail cruise tours from July

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/14 17:13
(TRA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced on Sunday (June 14) that its rail cruise tour schedule for the summer will include a great variety of options.

Among the trips available are sleeping overnight at the National Museum of Marine Biology & Aquarium Pingtung County; attending the Taiwan International Balloon Festival in Taitung County; paying visits to Huisun Forest Station in Nantou; seeing Turtle Island off the coast of Yilan County; and checking out the daylily plantations and the East Rift Valley in Taitung and Hualien counties, according to a TRA news release issued Sunday (June 14).

TRA operates rail cruise tours, which range from one to multiple days, in conjunction with other travel industry entities that offer trips to various attractions and activities around Taiwan, including the round-the-island tour. Most of the July and August tours, including tours to visit the balloon festival and daylily plantations, have tickets still available.

TRA said that rail cruise tours are an excellent choice for people who have no time to plan their own trips, as transportation, meals, hotel accommodation, visits to attractions, and guided tours are all included.

For more information about the tours, refer to this site.
TRA
East Rift Valley
rail cruise tour
daylily

