Teenage girl in Hong Kong under the knee of police ( Twitter , SCMP video screenshot) Teenage girl in Hong Kong under the knee of police ( Twitter , SCMP video screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese authorities are determined to silence objections against the new national security law in Hong Kong by stigmatizing and arresting dissidents.

China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office published an article on Friday (June 12), accusing Hong Kong activists of brainwashing young students to oppose China's effort to secure its national security.

In the article, the office's spokesperson lashed out at Hong Kong political party Demosistō and its members, accusing them of manipulating young students into launching school strikes against the national security law. He also derided the current educational climate in Hong Kong as deviating from "one country, two systems," lamenting the pro-independence ideology permeating schools.

In response to these points, Secretary-General of Demosistō Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said that the increasing demonization of Hongkongers emanating from the Chinese authorities is tailored to please the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, set to convene June 18.

The chairman of the Civic Party, Alan Leong (梁家傑), who is accused of encouraging violent demonstrations in the article, claimed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is finding a scapegoat for the chaos in Hong Kong. "It blames the education system, foreign interference, and Hong Kong independence, but it will never blame itself."

Demosistō is organizing a referendum scheduled for June 20 to mobilize middle and high school students for massive strikes against the national security law. However, the authorities are of course attempting to counter these plans.

As volunteers in support of the referendum handed out flyers on Friday night (June 12), a group of police suddenly barged in to disperse them. One video showed a police officer kneeling on the head of a teenage volunteer who was later hospitalized.

Demosistō member Cheng Ka-long (鄭家朗) said that police had announced they would not interfere, though they nevertheless violently arrested three volunteers without clear charges, Apple Daily reported.