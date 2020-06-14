  1. Home
Kaohsiung YouBike trial run begins Tuesday

New bike service offers 30 minute free rides until end of September

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/14 14:54
(Kaohsiung Transportation Bureau photo)

(Kaohsiung Transportation Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A YouBike 2.0 trial run will begin in Kaohsiung on Tuesday (June 16), offering bicycle riders a 30-minute ride for free until the end of September.

The new YouBike system will replace the current City Bike service, which has 300 stations across the city and is set to cease operation on June 22, Kaohsiung’s Transportation Bureau said in a press release on Sunday. YouBike’s engineering team will finish installing about 200 stations by mid-June and completely set up 250 stations by July 1, when the new system officially operates.

The public can use QR Code scans, EasyCards, or iPASS Cards to pay for the rental, the bureau said, adding that a person is entitled to register up to five cards. The public bike rental company plans to set up over 1,000 stations across Kaohsiung by 2021, requiring about 9,000 bicycles to operate, according to the release.

For more information, please refer to the Kaohsiung YouBike 2.0 official website.


New YouBike system will replace current City Bike service (Kaohsiung Transportation Bureau photo)
YouBike 2.0
Kaohsiung YouBike
City Bike
EasyCard
iPASS

