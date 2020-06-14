NRL match postponed over coronavirus fears

SYDNEY (AP) — A match in Australia’s National Rugby League Sunday between the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs has been postponed over fears a Bulldogs player may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Prop Aiden Tolman has a child at the Laguna Street Public School in Caringbah, Sydney at which a staff member has tested positive to Covid-19.

Tolman will be tested for the virus and the match provisionally has been postponed while the Bulldogs await the test result, expected later Sunday. If the tests are negative the match will go ahead Monday.

The chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, Peter V’landys, described the risk of the virus spreading to Bulldogs players as “remote” but said no chances will be taken.

“There’s a very remote risk of infection within the Bulldogs squad,” V’landys said. “To ensure there is no risk at all the player will be tested today and the game delayed until tomorrow to ensure the test results have returned.

“I want to congratulate the Bulldogs for swiftly informing the NRL.”

Tolman’s test results are expected around midday Sunday and the Bulldogs are considering testing other squad members who have been in contact with the player during the past week.

