Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes NE Taiwan

Magnitude 6.0 temblor rocks Yilan, all of Taiwan proper feels shock waves

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/14 04:37
CWB map of today's quake. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of northeast Taiwan at 4:19 this morning (June 14), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 85.3 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 54.8 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County, Hualien County, Nantou County, Taitung County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County. An intensity level of 2 was registered in Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Keelung City, Taichung City, New Taipei City, Miaoli County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, Kaohsiung City, and Tainan City.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Hsinchu City, Pingtung County, and Penghu County. No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
