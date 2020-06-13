FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, Pakistan's former cricketer Shahid Afridi attend a ceremony in Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistani Kashmir. P... FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, Pakistan's former cricketer Shahid Afridi attend a ceremony in Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistani Kashmir. Pakistan's celebrated allrounder Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19. Afridi said in a tweet that his body had been aching since Thursday and he has been tested positive on Saturday, June 13, 2020. (AP Photo/M.D. Mughal, File)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi tweeted Saturday.

Afridi quit international cricket in 2017 and has since played in Twenty20 leagues around the world.

Former test opener Taufeeq Umar contracted the virus in May and has made a full recovery.

A former Pakistan first-class cricketer, Zafar Sarfraz, died during the coronavirus outbreak.

