Indians praise Taiwan as safe haven during coronavirus pandemic

Indian residing in Taiwan expressed their gratitude by touring north of country in motorcade

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/13 17:25
Indians in Taiwan launch motorcade to thank island for anti-coronavirus campaign (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indians residing in Taiwan expressed their gratitude for the island nation’s handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by organizing a motorcade in the north of the country Saturday (June 13).

About 150 Indian citizens and long-term residents of Taiwan said they wanted to tell the world how the island nation was a model in dealing with the virus, CNA reported.

Wearing red jackets with the words “Taiwan Can Help,” they set out in 25 cars and on 25 motorcycles for a 113-kilometer journey, with the first stop in Toucheng, Yilan County. Along the north coast, they stopped at the beach resort of Fulong before launching sky lanterns in Shifen as a gesture of prayer for people in Taiwan, India and the world.

Many of the participants in the motorcade have been living in Taiwan for more than 20 years, up to four decades, the organizers said. They added that during the coronavirus pandemic, they felt perfectly safe and happy remaining in Taiwan.

They also pointed how Taiwan had not only successfully fought the epidemic, but also offered assistance to many other countries, including India.
